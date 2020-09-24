1/1
FREDERICK LINWOOD GILLIS
1929 - 2020
GILLIS, Frederick Linwood Born in Belfast, Prince Edward Island, Canada on June 12, 1929, and passed away peacefully Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Richmond, VA, at 91 years of age. Having immigrated to the United States in 1955, he met and married Ethel (Kaye) Gillis. They made their home in Needham, MA, for 30 years. Their love of God was a constant influence and power until their last breath. Upon retirement from General Foods, Linwood and Ethel lived in various locations, spending their summers at their vacation home at Point Prim, PEI. Linwood, a loving father, is survived by his children Deborah (Stephen) Berwaldt of Medfield, MA, David Gillis of Richmond, VA, and Anne (Ross) Carolus of Spencerville, IN. He was blessed with 13 grandchildren, Christina (Matthew) Pipgras, Lindsey (Norman) Long, Hannah (Timothy Taylor) Berwaldt, Zachary Berwaldt, Jeremy (Andrea Marble) Berwaldt, Jami (Aaron) Starling, Wendy (Michael) Stark, Tom (Jamie Pitts) Gillis, Ben (Jessica) Gillis, Ellie Carolus, Eva (Bradly) Adams, Sam Carolus, and Spencer Carolus; and 15 great-grandchildren. Linwood was predeceased by his dear wife of 56 years and infant granddaughter, Megan Claire Berwaldt. Services are private. For obit or to share a memory of Linwood, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com EATON FUNERAL HOME 781-444-02010


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Memories & Condolences

