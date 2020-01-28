Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:30 PM
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FREDERICK EHRLICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FREDERICK M. EHRLICH M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FREDERICK M. EHRLICH M.D. Obituary
EHRLICH, Frederick M. M.D. On January 28th at the age of 89 in Chestnut Hill, MA, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was a child psychiatrist and adult analyst who practiced in Newton, MA. He loved Cape Cod, making sculptures of stone, and poetry. In 2015, at the age of 85, Fred published a book of poetry with Flutter Press entitled Near the End of the Voyage that focused on themes of aging, illness, loss, and death. Subsequently, he published two additional books of poetry, which also dealt with these themes. He leaves behind his four children, Shoshanna, Amy, Joshua, and Esther and their respective spouses, Alan, Jon, Lena, and Neal, as well as eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shelley, who died in 1988. Services at Levine Chapel, 470 Harvard Street, BROOKLINE, MA on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Center for Coastal Studies, 5 Holway Avenue, Provincetown, MA 02657.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FREDERICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -