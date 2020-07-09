Home

More Obituaries for FREDERICK MOSCARITO
FREDERICK MARCIANO MOSCARITO


1927 - 2020
FREDERICK MARCIANO MOSCARITO Obituary
MOSCARITO, Frederick Marciano Born in Boston, Massachusetts, January 24, 1927, passed away on May 1, 2020, at the age of 93 in Glendora, California. A retired CPA, Business Executive, and Marine Corps Veteran who served during World War II. Preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Therese Mathis Moscarito (2006), twin brother John F. and younger brother Gerry E. Moscarito. He is survived by his daughter, Sandy Hull, grandchildren Stacey and Carl Hull, niece, Karen Thing, and nephews, John and Joseph Moscarito, and their children. His ashes are buried at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Pomona, California. A true gentleman and caring man, he will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2020
