BISHOP, Frederick Parker Age 89, of Gloucester, MA, passed away after a brief illness on September 15, 2020. Fred was born August 15, 1931 in Gloucester to Ernest and Helen (Fisher) Bishop. He was preceded in death by his parents and 4 siblings, Rebecca Milano and William, Ernest, and John Bishop. Fred graduated from Gloucester High and Boston University. Fred was the loving husband of Joan (McClatchy) Bishop. Fred and Joan were introduced at a party in NYC, hosted by Fred's lifelong friend, Dave Harrison. After marrying in 1960, Fred and Joan began their family life, living in Boston, Barrington, RI, and Wilbraham, MA before settling in Beverly, where they raised their 6 children. Fred was a lifelong member of Bass Rocks Golf Club, starting there at age 10 as a caddie. Many of the young boys he met those summers, both boys of Gloucester and those who summered in Gloucester, remained his friends until the end. Fred was a pioneer in the equipment leasing industry, where his success was built from his character, work ethic, and ability to connect to others. At home, Fred was involved in numerous community organizations throughout his life, including Beverly's Kiwanis youth basketball, which he coached first with his sons, then with Joan for many years. He was active in both Beverly and Gloucester's St. Vincent de Paul Societies. Fred was a pianist who played many nights in the family home as well as entertaining guests at house parties, holidays and a favorite memory, before his children's weddings. In addition to his wife, Fred leaves his 6 children, Maureen (Peter) von Zweck, Alicia (David) Harrington, Bill (Lisa) Bishop, Beth (Tom) McCann, Fred, and John (Laura) Bishop. He also leaves his sisters-in-law, Anne Coacher, Barbara Clay, Kaye Ralston and a brother-in-law Frank McClatchy, as well as 23 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Due to COVID-19, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 70 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 61 Middle St., GLOUCESTER, MA. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com