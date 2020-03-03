|
PAYNE, Frederick Of Newmarket, NH, formerly of Stoneham, March 1, 2020. Husband of 65 years to the late Marjorie (Lewis) Payne .
Father of Deborah Chase and her husband Donald of Stratham, NH and Nancy Sawyer of Melrose. Grandfather of Melissa (Sawyer) Rogerson, Jason Sawyer and Allyson (Sawyer) Clocher. Great-grandfather of Jacob, Noah, Tyler and Nicolas. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews in the US and Canada. He also leaves his stepgrandchildren, Danielle Lemelin Taylor and Christopher Chase and stepgreat-granddaughter Olivia. Visitation at Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, Thursday, March 5th, 4-7PM, followed by a Prayer Service at 7PM. Burial: Friday, March 6th at 11AM. in Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made to or .
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020