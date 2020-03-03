Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
4 Common Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0135
For more information about
FREDERICK PAYNE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Lindenwood Cemetery
Stoneham, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FREDERICK PAYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FREDERICK PAYNE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FREDERICK PAYNE Obituary
PAYNE, Frederick Of Newmarket, NH, formerly of Stoneham, March 1, 2020. Husband of 65 years to the late Marjorie (Lewis) Payne .

Father of Deborah Chase and her husband Donald of Stratham, NH and Nancy Sawyer of Melrose. Grandfather of Melissa (Sawyer) Rogerson, Jason Sawyer and Allyson (Sawyer) Clocher. Great-grandfather of Jacob, Noah, Tyler and Nicolas. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews in the US and Canada. He also leaves his stepgrandchildren, Danielle Lemelin Taylor and Christopher Chase and stepgreat-granddaughter Olivia. Visitation at Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, Thursday, March 5th, 4-7PM, followed by a Prayer Service at 7PM. Burial: Friday, March 6th at 11AM. in Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made to or .
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FREDERICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -