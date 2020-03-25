|
RYAN, Frederick Peter Of Revere, formerly of Winthrop, on March 24, 2020, at the age of 83. Born in Winthrop on October 23, 1936. Beloved husband of Pat (Carney). Devoted father of Peter Ryan of NY, James Ryan and his wife Carol of CA, Judene Slabacheski and her husband Tony of Melrose, Timothy Ryan of Acton, and Jennifer Ryan of Salem. Cherished grandfather of Patrick, Michael, Daniel, William, Christopher and Molly Ryan, and Jill and Alex Slabacheski. Frederick was a former Supervisory Customs Inspector. Interment Winthrop Cemetery. In accordance with the CDC, MA Department of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all Services will be held for the immediate family, privately. If you would like to express your condolences, please visit our guestbook at www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020