Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Resources
More Obituaries for FREDERICK RYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FREDERICK PETER RYAN


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FREDERICK PETER RYAN Obituary
RYAN, Frederick Peter Of Revere, formerly of Winthrop, on March 24, 2020, at the age of 83. Born in Winthrop on October 23, 1936. Beloved husband of Pat (Carney). Devoted father of Peter Ryan of NY, James Ryan and his wife Carol of CA, Judene Slabacheski and her husband Tony of Melrose, Timothy Ryan of Acton, and Jennifer Ryan of Salem. Cherished grandfather of Patrick, Michael, Daniel, William, Christopher and Molly Ryan, and Jill and Alex Slabacheski. Frederick was a former Supervisory Customs Inspector. Interment Winthrop Cemetery. In accordance with the CDC, MA Department of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all Services will be held for the immediate family, privately. If you would like to express your condolences, please visit our guestbook at www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FREDERICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -