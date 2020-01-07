Boston Globe Obituaries
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
Bow and Arrow Streets
Cambridge, MA
FREDERICK R. CRUICKSHANK

FREDERICK R. CRUICKSHANK Obituary
CRUICKSHANK, Frederick R. Of Cambridge, January 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marguerite (Gallagher) Cruickshank. Loving father of Robert Cruickshank and his wife Cheryl of Ogunquit, ME, Frederick Cruickshank, Jr. and his wife Jane of Scottsdale, AR, Ronald Cruickshank of Belmont, Ann Kaveney and her husband Tom of Watertown, Carol O'Grady and her husband Frank of Arlington, Susan Boyle and her husband Tim of North Andover, Julie Cunningham and her husband Tim of Watertown and Laurie Jameson and her husband Robert of Lynnfield. Also survived by 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, on Friday, Jan 11, at 9:00 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Paul Church, Bow and Arrow Streets, Cambridge, at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Thursday, from 4-8 PM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the , 311 Arsenal St., Watertown, MA 02472, or , 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers, MA 01923. Late U.S. Coast Guard Veteran, WWII. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020
