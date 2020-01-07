|
CRUICKSHANK, Frederick R. Of Cambridge, January 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marguerite (Gallagher) Cruickshank. Loving father of Robert Cruickshank and his wife Cheryl of Ogunquit, ME, Frederick Cruickshank, Jr. and his wife Jane of Scottsdale, AR, Ronald Cruickshank of Belmont, Ann Kaveney and her husband Tom of Watertown, Carol O'Grady and her husband Frank of Arlington, Susan Boyle and her husband Tim of North Andover, Julie Cunningham and her husband Tim of Watertown and Laurie Jameson and her husband Robert of Lynnfield. Also survived by 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, on Friday, Jan 11, at 9:00 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Paul Church, Bow and Arrow Streets, Cambridge, at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Thursday, from 4-8 PM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the , 311 Arsenal St., Watertown, MA 02472, or , 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers, MA 01923. Late U.S. Coast Guard Veteran, WWII. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020