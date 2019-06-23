|
KELLEY, Frederick R. Jr. Of Chelsea and Little Neck Ipswich, June 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Alice (Quigley) Kelley. Loving father of Frederick R. Kelley III & his wife Lauren of Melrose, Nancy "Trudy" Lydon & her husband Jim of Reading and Kara Kelley of Charlestown. Cherished grandfather of Frederick R. Kelley IV, Linnea Kelley, Ciara Lydon & Matthew Lydon. Brother of Judy Morency & Claire O'Brien. Also survived by numerous family members, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 3:00-7:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Friday morning, June 28th at 9:15AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 10:15AM. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery in Salem. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. US Army Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Fred's name to the , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01903. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
