LEVY, Frederick R. Age 73, of Cambridge, on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from acute leukemia. Beloved husband of the late Judith Perlstein. Dedicated father of Margaret Levy & her husband Kyler Turner, Joanna Levy, stepdaughters Jocelyn O'Shea & her partner Jordan Branson, and Bethany O'Shea & her husband Trey Straussberger. New and loving grandfather of Levi Turner. Dear brother of the late Deborah Berkman & her surviving husband Anton Kris, uncle of Laura Coleman & her husband Steve, Ellen Berkman & her husband David Bryant, Martha Winfield & her husband David. A retired financial consultant, Fred was the President of Temple B'nai Brith, Treasurer of Gentle Giant Rowing Club, and on the board of The Cambridge Homes. Funeral services in the Bigelow Chapel at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mount Auburn St., Cambridge on Wednesday, July 3 at 11am. Memorial observance will be at his late residence immediately following services until 4pm, resuming from 6-8pm (minyan at 6:30pm), and continuing on Thursday from 11am-2pm and 4-7pm (minyan at 6:30pm). Additional memorial observance will be held at Temple B'nai Brith, 201 Central Street, Somerville on Sunday, July 7 from 6-8pm (minyan at 6:30pm). In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Temple B'nai Brith, 201 Central Street, Somerville MA 02145 http://tbbsomerville.weebly.com or to Gentle Giant Rowing Club, 81B Cushing Street, Cambridge, MA 02138 www.gentlegiantrowing.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2019