McGOWAN, Fr. Frederick R. Jr. Of Boston and formerly of Hyde Park, Haverhill, and Merrimac. Pastor Emeritus of Saint James Parish Haverhill, and former Associate of Saint Jerome Parish, North Weymouth, Mary Star of the Sea Parish, Beverly, St. Thomas Parish, Peabody and former Senior Priest of St. Florence Parish, Wakefield. Beloved brother of Dorothy Concannon of Rockland and the late Mary Louise Mullen, Gerald F. McGowan and David T. McGowan. Devoted uncle of Nancy A. Nestor, Katherine McGowan, Catherine Concannon, Monica Wentling, Robert Mullen, James Concannon, Peter Concannon, Joseph Concannon, Jonathan McGowan and the late Patricia Mullen. Visiting Hours: Prayer Service and Visitation on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Regina Cleri Residence, 60 William Cardinal O'Connell Way, Boston. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Saint James Church, 185 Winter St., Haverhill, preceded by Visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. In lieu of flowers, spiritual offerings are requested for Fr. McGowan. Arrangements under the direction of Berube-Comeau-Funeral Home, 47 Broadway, HAVERHILL, MA. www.berubecomeau.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019