Boston Globe Obituaries
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
FREDERICK R. TORTOLA

FREDERICK R. TORTOLA Obituary
TORTOLA, Frederick R. "Fred" Jr. Of Waltham, MA, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at home in the company of family and one of the very kind and compassionate nurses from Home Hospice.

Fred was loved and will be missed by his beloved wife of 49 years, Monica (Foley) Tortola; his devoted & loving daughters Cara Tortola and her husband Christian Aamodt of Oslo, Norway; Deborah and her husband Matthew Griffin of Bedford; Leah and her husband Sean Walton of Bedford; and his son Daniel and Daniel's wife Jessica of Lynnfield. He was the cherished grandfather of Thomas and Amelia Griffin, Owen and Evelyn Walton, Isabel and Lina Aamodt, Jack and Ryan Tortola. He also leaves his dear sister, Rita Collura, of Waltham.

For the safety of those we love and care so much about during this difficult time, Funeral Services will be private.

Anyone wishing to remember Fred with a donation may do so by giving to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.

We pray that everyone will stay well and join us at a later date to celebrate a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin and friend.

For complete obituary, guestbook and additional information, please refer to;

Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
