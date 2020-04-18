|
|
SHAPIRO, Frederick Fred Shapiro passed away peacefully at home in Newton on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was the devoted husband for 62 years of the late Ruth (Winick) Shapiro. Very proud father of Audrey and Mark Robinson of Wayland and Janet and Ralph Feinberg of Newton.Beloved Zayda of Andrew and Michael Robinson and Jordan Feinberg.Fred was born in Boston on May 17, 1932 and raised Dorchester by Russian immigrant parents, Myer and Zena (Karp) Shapiro, with his devoted and adored sister, Laura Shapiro Hyman.After studying at Roxbury Latin High School, Fred joined his father in their family upholstery business in Brighton Centre. He and Ruth worked tirelessly to grow their family of businesses to include their daughter Janet, together becoming Boston's premier home decor fabric retailer. Fred was fondly known as the King of Foam, then became the Famous (and Friendly) Freddy Farkel, expanding with stores in Avon and Watertown. His proud collection of business names and divisions included, The Fabric Showplace, Decorative Fabrics and then, after many years of research and tenacity with his cousin, Barry Shapiro, developed and produced a line of completely chemical free - earth friendly sustainable upholstered sofas and chairs known "world wide" as Furnature. Fred's unending desire to help others and his innate interest in becoming a doctor, voraciously reading and discussing with hundreds if not thousands of people who suffered from multiple chemical sensitivity's and allergies, fueled his drive to work until he was no longer able to drive or walk by himself to his desk. Fred and his beloved Ruthie were founding members of Temple Beth Avodah in Newton. He sang in the choir for many years and will fondly be remembered by his large temple family for his lovely and powerful rendition of Kol Nidre. He proudly shared this honor with his youngest grandson, creating yet another full circle of love, family and community through Temple. He was fortunate to travel the world with his wife and their many friends, telling elaborate stories of their wonderful experiences. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and shiva are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Temple Beth Avodah, Music Fund or Sustaining Membership fund, or to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020