HOLLORAN, Frederick V. "Ted" Age 90 of Needham, passed peacefully on January 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elaine K. Holloran for 67 years. Loving father of Timothy and Mary Jo Holloran of Towson, MD and Laurie and Carl Tarabelli of Needham. Beloved grandfather of Sean, Kyle & Elyse, Kevin & Cathlene, Maura, Angela & Corey, Kate & James, and Victoria and proud great-grandfather of Madison and Teddy. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Anna, sister, Mary and brother Bill. Ted was born in Boston and moved frequently throughout his childhood until arriving in Mechanicville, NY where he would meet his high school sweetheart and graduate in 1947. Ted and Elaine married in 1951. After working on the railroad (trains became a lifelong passion), he was drafted into the Korean War and was stationed in Berlin, Germany. Upon his return, he graduated Cum Laude from Syracuse University, and began a 30 year career with Polaroid Corporation in package design. He received his MBA from Babson College in 1976. A Needham resident since 1961, Ted was a member of the Wednesday Group, playing cribbage every Wednesday for nearly 30 years. He and Elaine enjoyed golf, skiing and traveling and his garden was a labor of love. He was active in the and many packaging industry boards but his family and friendships were his greatest joy. Funeral from Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., Needham, Saturday, January 25 at 10:15 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, Needham at 11:30 am. Interment with Military Honors in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Post 2498, 20 Junction St., Needham, MA 02492. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Ted, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020