CONNELLY, Frederick W. "Fred" In his 90th year, a resident of Wells, ME, formerly of Belmont, MA, died Wednesday, June 16, 2020 at his home.
Fred was born in Arlington, MA on September 19, 1930, a son of Edward A. and Grace (Coughlin) Connelly, and graduated from Belmont High School class of 1949. He served with the US Air Force from 1949 to 1953. On July 4, 1953, Frederick married his late wife Lois Young after the two eloped to New Hampshire.
Fred was employed by the Western Electric Company as Switchboard Engineer from 1953 to 1983 and retired and moved to Wells, ME in 1990. Fred was an avid New England Patriots fan, as well as the Boston Bruins, Red Sox, Celtics, and the PGA Tour. He loved to spend time with his family and friends and enjoy a daily glass of Sam Adams Boston Lager with his lunch. He was a longtime member of the Wells & Ogunquit Center in Moody of Wells.
He was predeceased by his wife Lois (Young) Connelly, who died in 2006, and his three brothers: James, Arthur and Ned Connelly. He is survived by his three sons: Frederick W. Connelly, Jr. and his wife Jan of Springfield, MO, Thomas M. Connelly and his wife Leone of Littleton, MA and Charles E. Connelly and his wife Susan of Belmont, MA, two daughters: Kathleen A. Connelly of South Attleboro, MA, and Jeanne M. Good and her husband Robert of Cary, NC, 12 beloved grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of his Life with family and friends will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wells & Ogunquit Center at Moody, 300 Post Road, Wells, ME 04090, in Mr. Connelly's memory. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Fred's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020