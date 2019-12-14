Boston Globe Obituaries
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity Catholic Church
FREDERICK W. MITCHELL Obituary
MITCHELL, Frederick W. Age 85, passed away December 12, 2019. Originally from Boston (Charlestown), Massachusetts, he was a resident of Hollywood, Florida and member of Nativity Catholic Church for over 50 years. He was predeceased by wife Elizabeth ("Betty") and survived by three daughters, Janet Werner, Karen (Daniel) Curran and Betty Mitchell; grandchildren Patrick and Caroline Werner and Elizabeth Curran; and sisters Mary McDonald and Jean (William) McNamara and many adoring nieces and nephews. A fun-loving dad, grandfather, brother, uncle, neighbor and friend, he loved the sun and the water, working out at the gym, traveling, playing cards, going to the casino and enjoying his Dunkin' Donuts. We all loved hearing his stories about growing up as a "Townie." He retired from a long career with the U.S. Postal Service and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in the Korean War. Visitation will be held at Landmark Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 PM, with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service. Funeral Mass at Nativity Catholic Church will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery with Military Honors. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Blvd., HOLLYWOOD, FL 33021, 954-989-8220. Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
