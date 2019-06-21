MOFFAT, Frederick Willard Jr. Minister & Chef Of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly of Watertown, MA and Upper Montclair, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2019 at age 72. Raised in Upper Montclair, Will was the son of the late Frederick W. Moffat, Sr. and Lois Mary (Nash) Moffat. A 1964 graduate of Montclair HS, he received a BA from Bloomfield College (1968), and an MA in History and Th.M in Church Ministries and Administration from Boston University (1976). Between 1976 and 1991, he served United Methodist churches in Millbury, Northampton, Franklin, Brockton, and Boston. As Pastor at Old West Church in Boston (1982-91) he was instrumental in building a congregation representing a diverse cross-section of people and neighborhoods throughout the Greater Boston area. An avid follower of Julia Child and talented cook himself, Will formed a catering business while in graduate school. During those years he also regularly cooked elaborate meals for a large circle of friends and roommates; his culinary abilities became widely known in Cambridge. Will later cooked professionally in several Boston restaurants and at Shady Hill School. He also worked briefly at the Visiting Nurses Assn. Will is survived by his sister, Lois Ann Moffat, of Cedar Grove, NJ, and many cousins and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Old West Church in Boston at a later date. Donations may be made to Bloomfield College, Bloomfield, NJ 07003, to the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, Boston University, 595 Commonwealth Ave., Ste.700 West, Boston, MA 02215, or to the Old West Church Restoration Fund, 131 Cambridge St., Boston, MA 02114.



View the online memorial for Frederick Willard Jr. MOFFAT Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary