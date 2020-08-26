|
SARLES, Frederick Williams "Bill" Electrical Engineer, 88 Dr. Frederick Williams Sarles, an electrical engineer whose work had a long-term impact on spacecraft systems design, magneto-optical systems (leading to the development of compact discs), and satellite telecommunications died on July 14, 2020, at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. He was 88 years old; the cause was complications of Parkinson's Disease. "Bill" Sarles resided in Lexington for more than fifty years (1964–2018), but had recently moved to Rhinebeck, New York. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Valerie (née Armitage); his sister, Helen Mae Allred, of High Point, North Carolina; his son, Stephen Sarles, and daughter-in-law Ann Walters, of Watertown; his daughter, Elizabeth (Betsy) Sarles, and son-in-law Scott-Martin Kosofsky, of Rhinebeck, New York; and grandchildren Phen Sarles, Milo Kosofsky, and Zelda Kosofsky; and stepgrandchild Sophie Kosofsky. From 1961 to 1980, Sarles was a principal researcher and group leader at M.I.T. Lincoln Laboratory developing—often under top secret clearance from the Department of Defense—space communications and spacecraft technologies including telemetry, propulsion, attitude and spin-rate control, launch sequence timers, optical sensors, antennas, anti-jamming systems, solar cells, and testing systems for all of them. All of these were key components of military and communications satellites, as well as manned space flights. After retiring from Lincoln Laboratory in 1980, he became a consulting engineer (FWS Engineering) for a variety of companies, chiefly in telecommunications, solar power, and sensing systems. He was the author/co-author of numerous papers on a variety of subjects in engineering and physics, many of which are considered seminal and are still cited today. Sidelights of his wide-ranging career include his appointment to the National Research Council on Ballistic Acoustics, which examined the recording tapes related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy; his appointment to the White House Ad Hoc Committee on the September 1979 Vela Event, to evaluate the validity of data recorded by a Vela satellite of a possible clandestine nuclear test event off the coast of South Africa; and his work for the government of India on their development of a satellite program. Sarles was born in Cincinnati, OH and grew up in Greensboro, NC. As a boy, he showed a great aptitude for science and mathematics and also for music, becoming while still a teenager the assistant organist of the Presbyterian church attended by his family, a role he would later assume at First Parish in Cambridge during his student days. He won a scholarship to Duke University, where he graduated with a Bachelor's in electrical engineering. In 1953, he entered MIT, received his Masters and ultimately a Doctor of Science degree in 1961. He was a Senior Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, a member of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and of the fraternities Sigma Xi and Phi Beta Kappa. He was active for many years in community theater in Lexington, and for twelve years served on the board of the Boston Early Music Festival. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Boston Early Music Festival at www.bemf.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 30, 2020