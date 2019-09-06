|
ZAMAGNI, Frederick "Fred" Of Weymouth, died September 5, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Rose Zamagni (Baharoian). Loving father of Andrea. Cherished Papa (more like a father figure) of Jessica. Caring brother of John, William, Paul, Alberta and the late Dolly. Devoted uncle of Mike and Barbara and many other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Fred was a United States Army veteran who served his country during WWII. He worked for the Brick Layers Union as a Tile Setter before his retirement. Fred was an avid sports fan and he also enjoyed participating in sports. His main passion in life was his family and spending time with those he loved. Fred will be remembered for his hard working and compassionate personality. He will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Tuesday 11 AM -12 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral Service will be celebrated on Tuesday at 12 PM in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth. Burial to follow in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fred may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See
for directions and online condolences
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019