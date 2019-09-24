|
HYDER, Fredric J. Of Randolph and West Yarmouth, passed peacefully on September 23 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 67. Born in Boston, and raised in Stoneham, he was the devoted son of the late Frederick and Theresa (Salami) Hyder. He is survived by his beloved wife, Constance and cherished daughter, Catherine and her fiance Thomas. Loving brother of Robert of Lawrence, and Jeanette Passarella of NY, he leaves loving nieces and nephews. A graduate of Boston College, Fred was formerly employed by the Great West Insurance Co. as a contract officer of group pensions. He will be greatly missed by all. Visiting Hours will be held Friday evening from 4-8pm at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10AM at Our Lady of Cedars of Lebanon Church, 61 Rockwood Street, Jamaica Plain, MA. Interment will be held in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. Remembrances may be made in Fred's memory to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241, or Boston College, Chestnut Hill, MA. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
