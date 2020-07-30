|
|
KLEIN, Fredric Age 79 of North Falmouth, MA passed away at Mass General Hospital on Tuesday, July 28th after emergency surgery and a valiant fight. Born in Nashua, NH, Fred was a proud graduate of the University of New Hampshire where he met the love of his life, Carolyn. Fred was a Captain in the United States Air Force in the Office of Special Investigations and worked in Loss Prevention for Big V Supermarkets and Star Market. Fred went on to become Vice President of Loss Prevention at Staples when he was called on by the founder to head their loss prevention department in the early stages of the company. He was a volunteer, a friend, a cousin, a husband, a father, and a grandfather. Fred is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn (Douglas) Klein, his son Jeffrey and his wife Lisa of Southborough, and his daughter Stephanie McBride and her husband Ed of Franklin. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Brina (Yezerski) Klein. Fred's pride and joy were his grandchildren, Adam, Alison, Emily, Matthew and Benjamin. Fred was a loyal and loving friend who took the time to check in with everyone and help out whenever needed. He loved his family and felt it was his duty to remember and document the ancestry and legacy of each person who came before him, as well as helping others to do the same. Fred loved the beach and made Old Silver his home for the past 26 years, building relationships with everyone he met and offering a wave and a smile as he drove by on one of his errands. He was a selfless and vibrant person and his life was full of laughter and he was the first to volunteer if a friend or family member needed anything. Fred had a wide range of interests that made his life one of true enjoyment and fulfillment, whether working on the Globe Sunday crossword puzzle with Carolyn, reading a novel that he just picked up at the Falmouth Library, or faithfully cheering on his beloved Boston sports teams. Fred was a Patriots season ticket holder for over 25 years and was always ready for the next big game. Among all of those interests, Fred maintained a loyal friendship with a group of his closest friends from his days at Nashua High School, as he organized and travelled faithfully to Nashua for their monthly luncheon/reunion and a visit with his cousin, Shirley. The many people that Fred connected with, whether through friendship, family, or professionally, during his life, and the amount of people who claimed him to be their "best friend" is the truest testament to the type of person Fred was. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Falmouth Jewish Congregation located at 7 Hatchville Road, East Falmouth, MA 02536 or The Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center, Massachusetts General Hospital Bldg. 149, 13th Street Charlestown Navy Yard, MA 02129 or through the donation page at www.advancingcures.org For online guestbook, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2020