BERGER, Fredric S. Of Glendale, CA, entered into rest on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the age of 66. He was the devoted son of Bernice (Blumenthal) Berger and the late Jerome Berger. Loving brother of Larry Berger and his wife Debra, Michael Berger and his wife Linda, and the late Dana, Kevin, and Peter Berger. Dear uncle of Jordan, Seth, Michelle Shea and her husband Steven, Gavin, Gwendolyn, and Danny and his wife Val. Funeral services will be at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Sunday, August 18th at 12 Noon, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Donation Correspondence, P.O. Box 90988, Washington, DC, 20090. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2019
