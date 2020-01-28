|
|
EHRLICH, Fredrick M. M.D. On January 28th at the age of 89 in Chestnut Hill, MA, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was a child psychiatrist and adult analyst who practiced in Newton, MA. He loved Cape Cod, making sculptures of stone, and poetry. In 2015, at the age of 85, Fred published a book of poetry with Flutter Press entitled Near the End of the Voyage that focused on themes of aging, illness, loss, and death. Subsequently, he published two additional books of poetry, which also dealt with these themes. He leaves behind his four children, Shoshanna, Amy, Joshua, and Esther and their respective spouses, Alan, Jon, Lena, and Neal, as well as eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shelley, who died in 1988. Services at Levine Chapel, 470 Harvard Street, BROOKLINE, MA on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Center for Coastal Studies, 5 Holway Avenue, Provincetown, MA 02657.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020