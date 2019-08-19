|
KATZ, Frieda (Cane) Of Dedham formerly of Newton, MA, entered into rest Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 92. Dear daughter of the late Norman and Bella Cane. Beloved wife of the late Norman Katz. Devoted mother of Lou Katz and his wife Joan, Harvey Katz and his wife Andrea, and Alan Katz and his wife Nancy. Loving sister of the late Israel Cane and Harry Cane. Cherished grandmother of Rebecca and her wife Sarah, Michael and his wife Amanda, Richard, Jonathan, Jessica and Sarah, and great-grandmother of Sloane Noa. Graveside services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA on Wednesday, August 21st at 9:45AM. Memorial observance will be held at the home of Alan and Nancy Katz on Wednesday following burial until 4PM and continuing 7 to 9PM, and Thursday 6 to 9PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019