FUCHS, Friedrich "Fritz" Of Peabody, Feb. 14, 2020, passed away peacefully after suffering from heart failure for the past three years. Son of Klara (Mund) and Erick Fuchs. He was the beloved husband of Florence (Pagliarulo) Fuchs with whom he shared 48 wonderful and happy years of marriage. Born in post war Germany, he had a very difficult childhood. Food was quite scarce. He and his 4 siblings never had a toy. However, being resourceful, he went to the dump to see what he could find. Years later he found out the manager of the dump had been buying toys to give to him. As was typical of Fritz, he never complained. "It's over, go on." To get away, he joined the German Navy at age 19. He was sent to training school in America, where he lived for 4 years. During that time he met his future wife, got married and returned with her to Germany, where they lived for 4 years. When they returned to America to live, he was so happy; the most patriotic person ever. He was very proud when he became an American citizen. He always voted and considered it a great privilege to have a say in things. He was employed as a Material Manager in the metal industry. The last seven years he worked in China, going there every other month to coordinate a smooth operation at the factory. His main interest was soccer. He was a soccer coach at St. John's Elementary School for many years. The kids were proud to have a German coach, as soccer wasn't popular here 35 years ago, so they felt that he really knew what he was doing. He also loved car racing and cars. He really enjoyed tooling around on his BMW convertible. One of his childhood dreams was to own a Mercedes Benz, and he had two of them in his lifetime. Dreams can come true. Having been in the Navy, cruising was his favorite vacation. The Cunard ships, QE2, Queen Mary and Queen Victoria. He enjoyed wearing a Tuxedo (dinner requirement), said that he dressed like James Bond, one of his heroes. He saw every James Bond movie ever made and always looked forward to each new movie as they were released. He loved kids. All of his nieces and nephews remember him roughhousing with them, even the girls. One niece described him to a friend as a grownup who could act like a kid. It was a special gift that he had. He is survived by his sister in Germany, Franzsica Vogel and her husband Andreas. In-law, Henry and Sandra Pagliarulo, Joseph Pagliarulo and his late wife Ruthie and Anita and John Carew. 8 nieces and nephews, one great-nephew and one great-niece. Also, lifelong friends Elizabeth and Peter Bogutt and Christy and Wolfgang Koenig. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Cross street section of Winthrop Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a post-Funeral brunch at the Winthrop Arms, 130 Grovers Ave., Winthrop. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2020