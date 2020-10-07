1/1
G. PAUL BECKER
BECKER, G. Paul Age 86, of Boston, formerly of Buffalo, NY and Natick, MA, passed away surrounded by his loving and devoted family on October 4, 2020. Paul was born in Buffalo, NY, a son of the late George and Eleanor (Ehrman) Becker. Paul graduated from Seneca Vocational in 1955 and was "All High" in football that year. He took postgraduate courses at Kensington HS, and graduated from the University of Buffalo with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. Paul was the President of Fil-Tech, Inc. which he started in 1980. Fil-Tech manufactured and supplied consumable parts to the ophthalmic, optical coating and semiconductor industries. He was the beloved husband for 65 years of Diana (Kaffai) Becker, loving father of Douglas Becker and his wife Carol of San Ramone, CA and Paula Becker and her husband James Mahar of Charlestown, MA and six grandchildren, Julien Kusin, Alicia, Tommy, and Jaden Becker and Cassandra and Danielle Mahar. A tribute to Mr. Becker's life will be held at graveside on Saturday, October 10, at 12PM in Forest Hills Cemetery, 95 Forest Hills Avenue, Jamaica Plain (Boston), MA 02130. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. J.S. Waterman-Langone Chapel, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON, MA 02109 is entrusted with his arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.watermanboston.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
