HARAK, Rev. G. Simon, SJ Of Weston, on November 3, 2019. Beloved son of the late Simon & Laurice Harak. Brother of John Harak, Dr. Philip Harak, Adele Campbell and Laurice Boutagy. Also survived by his many Jesuit Brothers. Reposing at Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., WESTON. Visiting Hours Thursday, November 7 from 3-5 pm with a Prayer Service at 4:30 pm. Concelebrated Funeral Mass in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Campion Center on Friday, November 8 at 10 am. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will follow in Campion Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jesuit Community, Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., Weston, MA 02493 to support its ministry of care for elderly and infirm Jesuits. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617-524-0861
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019