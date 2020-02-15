Boston Globe Obituaries
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
GABRIEL A. DIPIETRO

GABRIEL A. DIPIETRO Obituary
DiPIETRO, Gabriel A. Of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 14, 2020. Cherished husband of Angelina (DiCenso). Loving father of Lisa Gentile and her husband John of West Roxbury and Steven DiPietro and his wife Pamela of Sudbury. Devoted "Papa" to Michael Gentile and his wife Brianna of Coventry, CT, Matthew Gentile and his fiancée Lyanh of North Providence, RI and Andrew and Justin DiPietro, both of Sudbury. Doting great-grandfather of Willow and Piper Gentile, both of Coventry, CT. Dear son-in-law of Isolina DiCenso. Also survived by his brother Gaetano DiPietro and sister Filomena DiPietro of Italy and several nieces and nephews. A proud member of the Laborers' International Union, Local 223, for over 50 years. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Chrysostom Church at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gabriel's memory may be made to either Boston College University Mission and Ministry for Corporal Works of Mercy, or Marisa's Mission http://marisas-mission.org/ For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
