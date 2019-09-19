|
PADAWER, Gabriel E. Of Brookline, 95, Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Husband of the late Martha (Bienstock) Padawer. Loving father of Jill Gemmill and the late Susan Padawer. Father-in-law of John Clark. Grandfather of Aaron Gemmill (Kressent Pottenger), Janet Gemmill-Peckham (Chris Peckham). Great-grandfather of Eva Gemmill, Malcolm Gemmill, Frances Peckham and August Peckham. Brother of the late Hannah Felder. Member of Child Survivors of the Holocaust and Temple Israel. Born in Munich, Germany, Gabriel immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager with his family. After graduating from Brooklyn Tech in 1943, he joined the Army 42nd Infantry Rainbow Division and saw combat during the Battle of the Bulge. After the war, Gabriel met and married Martha, his beloved wife for 65 years. Ten years after starting his family of two daughters, Gabriel decided to realize his dream of becoming an engineer and started college. He was awarded a National Science Foundation Graduate Fellowship and earned a PhD in Materials Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He worked for Cabot Corporation for 20 years, and continued as a consultant for them after retirement. Most recently, Gabriel developed an interest in translating early 20th century Jewish theological works from German to English including a modern translation of Martin Buber's "The Way of Man." A generous, humorous, and thoughtful human being, Gabriel will be missed by his family and many friends. Service at Temple Israel, 477 Longwood Ave., Boston, (parking attendants on Riverway) on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 1:30 pm. Interment at Beth El Cemetery, West Roxbury. Shiva will be announced. Donations in Gabriel's memory may be made to Temple Israel in Care of the Karol Music Fund, 477 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors - www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 20, 2019