KUTTNER, Gabriel Actor, Director, Producer and Teacher Dies Died at his home in Amherst on October 5. He was a beloved husband, father, stepfather, brother, son and friend. Gabriel was an accomplished actor, director, producer and theatre teacher. He was born in Washington, DC, on April 7, 1974, moved to Brookline with his family, where he attended public schools. He appeared in more than fifty productions in greater Boston and Cape Cod, since returning in 2003 from London, where he attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts. He gave us the gift of 45 luminous years. He leaves his son, Alexander Kuttner; stepdaughter, Lula Taylor; wife, Lori Taylor; sister, Jessica Kuttner; father, Robert Kuttner, stepmother, Joan Fitzgerald, and uncle John Trotter. There will be a Memorial Service November 2.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019