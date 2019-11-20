|
|
MAZZA, Gabrielle (Balch) Of Lexington, November 16, 2019. Wife of Anthony Mazza. Mother of David Mazza of Miami, FL, and Cynthia Mazza of Salem. She is also survived by a grandson, Jake Mazza. Gaby received her Bachelor's degree from Tufts and her Master's Degree from Boston College and worked as a Medical Social Worker at Hospitals in the Boston area. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 30th at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON at 2:30pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visitation immediately prior to the service, from 1:30pm to 2:30pm. Private interment, Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Lexington 781-862-1800 www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019