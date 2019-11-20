Boston Globe Obituaries
MAZZA, Gabrielle (Balch) Of Lexington, November 16, 2019. Wife of Anthony Mazza. Mother of David Mazza of Miami, FL, and Cynthia Mazza of Salem. She is also survived by a grandson, Jake Mazza. Gaby received her Bachelor's degree from Tufts and her Master's Degree from Boston College and worked as a Medical Social Worker at Hospitals in the Boston area. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 30th at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON at 2:30pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visitation immediately prior to the service, from 1:30pm to 2:30pm. Private interment, Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Lexington 781-862-1800 www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
