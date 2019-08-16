|
GABRIELLI, Gabriello Of Hampton, NH, 91, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Born in Strangolagalli, Italy, February 17, 1928 to the late Alberto and Giovannina (Vecchiarelli) Gabrielli. Devoted husband to Luz Gabrielli, caring brother to Victoria Santuci (Walter), Elvira Gentile (Anthony) and Albino Gabrielli, nieces, nephews and extended family in Italy. Visiting Hours: 1-5 PM, Sunday, August 18, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., HAMPTON, NH. Mass 11 AM, Monday, Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, NH. Visit www.RemickGendron.com for additional information.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 17, 2019