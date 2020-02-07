|
|
FLANNERY, Gaelyn Marie Of South Boston, formerly of Braintree, February 3, 2020, passed suddenly at her home. Loving daughter of Sandra L. (Berry) Flannery, Thomas B. Flannery and his fiancée Carolyn Clougherty. Devoted sister of Kathryn "Casey" Silvia and her husband Jeremy, Emily Parker and her husband Ryan, all of Carver. Loving aunt of Bennett Parker, Madelyn and Delaney Silvia. Special loving relationships with Cullen and Mary Kate Clougherty of Braintree and Lianne DeLucca-Rushton of Abington. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, godchildren and friends. Visitation at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Tuesday, Feb. 11th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston on Wednesday, Feb. 12th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gaelyn may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.
View the online memorial for Gaelyn Marie FLANNERY
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020