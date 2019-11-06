Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
GAETANO "GUY" DRAINONI


1961 - 2019
GAETANO "GUY" DRAINONI Obituary
DRAINONI, Gaetano "Guy" Of Hopedale, age 58, died Tuesday, November 5 in the Milford Regional Medical Center. He is survived by two sisters, Mari-Lynn Drainoni and her partner Mary Mello of Wakefield, and Michelle Borusso and her husband Gregg of Whitinsville; and a brother, Richard Drainoni of Framingham. Guy was born in Wellesley, February 21, 1961, a son of Gaetano and Lois (Cibley) Drainoni, and lived in Whitinsville most of his life before moving to Hopedale several years ago. Guy's Funeral Service will be held at 10am, Monday, November 11 in the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill Street, WHITINSVILLE. Calling Hours will be 2-4pm, Sunday, November 10. Please omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made to: the Ledges, 55 Mendon Street, Hopedale, MA 01747. Carr Funeral Home 508-234-2330 www.carrfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019
