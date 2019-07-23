Boston Globe Obituaries
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
GAETANO J. SPEZZANO Sr.

SPEZZANO, Gaetano J. Sr. Of Whitinsville, formerly of Roslindale and Upton. July 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Phyllis (O'Donnell). Loving father of Gaetano, Jr., Carl, Mitchell and Christine Spezzano. Dear grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 2. Visiting Hour will be held at the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON, Friday, July 26, from 11-12PM, concluding with a Prayer Service at noon. Interment will follow at Holyhood Cemetery, Chestnut Hill. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019
