Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-4180
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
GAETANO PAGLIUCA

GAETANO PAGLIUCA Obituary
PAGLIUCA, Gaetano "Papa" Of the North End of Boston, formerly of Somerville, on December 20th, age 86. Born in Montefalcione Campania, Italy. Beloved husband of the late Teresa (Martignetti). Father of Ferdinando "Freddie" and his wife Angela of Malden, Joseph and his wife Maria of Lynnfield, and the late Felix. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, Gaetano, Teresa, Josephine, Christina, Lina, and one great-granddaughter, Angelina. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, Friday, December 27th (time TBD). Funeral Mass will be in the St. Leonard Church in the North End of Boston, (time TBD), relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 p.m. with complimentary valet parking. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Gaetano was the founder and proprietor of Pagliuca's Restaurant in Boston's historic North End, where he worked for many years alongside his beloved family. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo 877-71-ROCCO

www.roccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019
