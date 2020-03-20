|
|
MISTRETTA, Gaetano S. "Sonny" Of Winchester, on March 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late B. Joanne (Malenchini) Mistretta. Loving father of Salvatore of Hancock, NH, John D. and his wife Stephanie of Lawrence, Robert P. and his wife Patty of Woburn and Michael J. of Haverhill. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Brother-in-law of Claire Gorman and her husband Fred of Melrose and the late Carl Malenchini. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Graveside Service will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester, on Tuesday, March 24th at 1:00 pm. Due to the unprecedented time, a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Sonny's Life will be held at a later time, to be announced. Memorial donations in Sonny's memory may be made to New Horizons Activity Fund, 21 Warren Ave., Woburn, MA 01801. Arrangements under the direction of the Lane Funeral Home, WINCHESTER. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home
Winchester
781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020