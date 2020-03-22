Boston Globe Obituaries
GAETANO S. "GUY" TRINGALI

TRINGALI, Gaetano S. "Guy" Of Kingston, formerly of Roslindale, March 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Charlotte (Smith) Tringali. Loving father of James and his wife Syphan of Kingston, Karen Degrazia of Myrtle Beach, SC, William and his wife Karen of Kingston and Kenneth and his wife Kimberly of Punta Gorda, FL. Devoted grandfather of Kimberly, Kevin, Billy, Matthew, Christina and Anthony Tringali. Great-grandfather of George Arthur. Brother of Marie Santoro, Salvo Tringali, Joseph Tringali and the late Millie Smith, Sally Smith, AnnMarie Costa and George Tringali. Private Service will be held at the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, followed by interment at Blue Hills Cemetery. Late Korean War U.S. Navy veteran who proudly served on the USS Wisconsin. Remembrances in memory of Guy may be made to the Nauticus Foundation c/o Battleship Wisconsin, One Waterside Drive, Norfolk, VA 23510 or at Naticus.org For guestbook www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby 617-323-5600

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 23, 2020
