ALDERMAN, Gail A. (Fowler) Of Dedham, December 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Edward L. Alderman. Devoted mother of Keith P. Fowler and his wife Nikki. Loving grandmother of Kristina and Kevin. Sister of Cynthia Fowler, Paulette Cirino and the late Linda Garland. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Friday, Dec. 4 from 4-7pm. Funeral from the funeral home Saturday, Dec. 5 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gail's memory to the Jimmy Fund, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, jimmyfund.org
