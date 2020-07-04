|
|
BRUNS, Gail A. Of Norwood, passed away on July 4, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Romaine Bruns. Gail was a graduate of the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry.She received her PhD in Bio Chemistry from MIT.She served in the Genetics/Genomics division at Children's Hospital Boston researching pediatric inherited disorders and was the author and co-author of more than 100 original articles. She was awarded Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and was awarded the title Emeritus Member of the Children's Hospital Medical Staff. She is survived by her girl Friday Patricia Federico and many caring friends. Services private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stanley R Tippett Hospice Home in Needham, MA.
View the online memorial for Gail A. BRUNS
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020