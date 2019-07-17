|
|
RENNIE, Gail E. (Moore) Age 79, a lifelong Needham resident, passed away on July 16, 2019, after a brief illness from cancer. Wife of James A. Rennie of Needham. Mother of John Rennie and Ellen Fleming and her husband Eric of Norwood. Grandmother of Alex and Lauren, also of Norwood. Sister of the late Wallace R. Moore, and daughter of the late Ernest and Gertrude Moore, all of Needham. Funeral Service in the Heritage Baptist Church, 615 Washington St., Norwood, on Saturday, July 20th at 11am. Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, morning from 10 to 11am, at the church prior to the service. Private burial at Needham Cemetery will be at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gail's name may be made to Boston Rescue Mission or Global Baptist Training Foundation. For obituary, directions, or to share a memory of Gail, visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2019