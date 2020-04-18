Home

GAIL F. (SIMMONS) PAVE

PAVE, Gail F. (Simmons) Age 73, formerly of Holliston, MA, passed away at NewtonWellesley Center for Alzheimer's Care Thursday April 16, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Shirley Simmons and the beloved wife for 51+ years of her high school sweetheart, Norman Pave. She leaves behind two daughters, Stacey Vasko and her husband Joseph of Medway MA, Lorri Kenney and her husband Robert of Rutland MA, and one son, Andrew Pave and his wife Carmel of Needham MA. Also five grandchildren, Alexandra and Aidan Kenney, Rayah and Corey Vasko, and Maxwell Pave. She will also be remembered by her many friends and extended family for her empathy, her laughter, and her devotion to family. Services will be private, and there will be a Memorial Service after the current crisis. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the , act.alz.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
