1/
GAIL FRANCES PETERSON
1951 - 2020-09-25
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GAIL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PETERSON, Gail Frances Age 69, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Peterson was born January 12, 1951 in Somerville, Massachusetts. She had many friends who loved her dearly. Surviving are her husband, Thomas K. Cashman, her stepson Thomas K. Cashman, Jr, a brother-in-law John J. Cashman (Mary), a sister-in-law Anne Maguire (Rob), and many nieces and nephews. No local Services will be held. Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.

View the online memorial for Gail Frances PETERSON


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved