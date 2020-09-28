PETERSON, Gail Frances Age 69, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Peterson was born January 12, 1951 in Somerville, Massachusetts. She had many friends who loved her dearly. Surviving are her husband, Thomas K. Cashman, her stepson Thomas K. Cashman, Jr, a brother-in-law John J. Cashman (Mary), a sister-in-law Anne Maguire (Rob), and many nieces and nephews. No local Services will be held. Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
