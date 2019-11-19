Boston Globe Obituaries
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081

Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
First Congregational Church of Sharon
GAIL LANCASTER BICKFORD

GAIL LANCASTER BICKFORD Obituary
BICKFORD, Gail Lancaster Of Walpole, MA, formerly of Brookline, passed away on November 16, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Joseph J.F. Bickford. Devoted mother of April Lancaster of Norwood, Amy Edson and her husband Michael of Sharon, Rachel Whitestone and her husband Jason of Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Aaron Lomba, Monica Lomba, Justin Lomba, Abigail Edson, Samuel Edson, Max Whitestone, Emma Whitestone, and Molly Whitestone. Gail was a retired teacher and a clinical social worker. Visitation at the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE, MA 02081 from 3 to 7 pm on Saturday, November 23rd. There will be a Funeral Service at 2 pm, at the First Congregational Church of Sharon on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Instead of flowers, the family is asking people to donate to the Natick/Walpole VNA, 55 West Street, PO Box 252, Walpole, MA 02081. VNACare.org/donors Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019
Inform family & friends of GAIL's passing.
