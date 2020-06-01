|
LEE, Gan Toy (Gee) Of Brookline, passed away on May 30, 2020, in her 103rd year. She was the beloved wife of the late Wee Loon Lee. Loving mother of Suzanne Lee and her husband Tak, Terry Lui and Her husband Raymond, and the late Hong Woo "Arthur" Lee and his surviving wife Alice. Cherished grandmother of Amy, Andrew and his wife Lily, Angela and her husband Ed, Allen and his wife Lorraine, Kenji, Tim, Ted and his wife Sou; great-grandmother of 10. Due to the current pandemic, the family will have a private Service and burial. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Lee's memory may be made to: South Cove Manor at Quincy Point, 288 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169. For online condolences, please visit:
www.watermanboston.com Waterman-Langone
at Boston Harboside
617-536-4110
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2020