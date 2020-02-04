|
SCHENCK, Garret Jr. "Trip" Garret Schenck Jr., known affectionately to his family and friends as "Trip", passed away on January 27th, 2020 at the age of 51. A long-standing member of the Annisquam community in Gloucester, Massachusetts, Trip grew up on Beacon Hill in Boston and was a proud graduate of the Dexter School, Deerfield Academy, and the University of Vermont. After college, Trip pursued a variety of professional interests including an internship at a well-known Boston sports talk radio station, the financial and operations oversight of a number of start-up companies, and travel marketing. Trip's many deep passions included Boston's professional sports franchises (particularly the Celtics and Patriots), rock and roll music, stock investing, expounding and debating on any topic imaginable, having fun with his family and countless friends and, most of all, the love he held for his life partner, Greta Johnson and their two huskies, Pumbaa and Nugget. In addition to Greta, Pumbaa and Nugget, Trip is survived by his mother Sudie and her husband Steve Goodwin, his brother Chris and his wife Roker, their children Forest and Rowena, and the wife of his deceased brother Van, Michon, and their son Hib. Trip was predeceased by his father Garret. Trip will be missed for his unique sense of humor, his encyclopedic knowledge of the subjects he loved, and his kind heart. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to support Chris's and Hib's Pan Mass rides this year on team Van-Guard, created to honor Trip's late Brother Van's valiant fight against cancer. 100% of all donations will go to support the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Both fundraising pages can be found through the Pan Mass website. For more information regarding future celebrations of Trip's life, please visit the Eaton and MackayFuneral Home website at www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton and Mackay 617-244-2034 Newton Corner
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020