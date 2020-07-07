Boston Globe Obituaries
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
GARY BUSHEY

GARY BUSHEY Obituary
BUSHEY, Gary Of Norton, formerly of Brighton, July 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan T. (Nistendirk) Bushey. Loving father of Sean Dashner & his wife Suzanne of Belmont and Matthew Bushey of Mansfield. Devoted son of Mary A. (Dawson) Bushey of Brighton and the late Donald J. Bushey. Dear brother of Steven Bushey & Joannie Stack of Dennis and Dean Bushey & his wife Gina of Stow. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gary may be made to Homes for Veterans, Inc., 701 Waddell Ave., Key West, FL 33040 or homesforusvets.com. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020
