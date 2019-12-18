|
|
BREMNER, Gary D. Age 64, of Chester, NH, passed away suddenly on December 17, 2019. He was a kind and generous man with a gentle soul and a fierce love for his family. He was co-founder of A Birthday to Remember, a program run with Families in Transition to give homeless children birthday parties since 2009. Gary was an excellent musician and shared his talent by volunteering to play taps at military funerals and memorials and fundraisers for the Jerry Lewis telethon. He was a wonderful husband to his wife of 39 years and loving father to two sons and a daughter. Gary had struggled with health issues over the years, but was always there to lend a hand to someone in need. He will be greatly missed. He leaves behind his wife, Margaret (Peg) Bremner, son Stephen Bremner, son William Bremner, daughter-in-law Kristin Bremner, daughter Heather Gambrell, son-in-law Kerry Gambrell, granddaughters Sarah and Emma Gambrell, his sister-in-law Karen McDonald and Marsha McDonald, along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Christina (Hunter) Bremner and Henry Bremner. There will be a private family service per Gary's wishes. If you wish to honor Gary, donations to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, NH 03102, or https://www.manchesteranimalshelter.org/ would be a great way to spread kindness in his memory. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., DERRY is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Gary D. BREMNER
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 19, 2019