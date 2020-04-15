Boston Globe Obituaries
GARY DERLUGIAN


1945 - 2020
DERLUGIAN, Gary "Gus" Entered into rest on April 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA after losing his battle with cancer. Gus was born on October 20,1945, in Esslingen, Germany to the late Arsen Derlugian and Tania Derlugian (n?e Petoian). He leaves behind his two sisters, Stella Derlugian Bekarian and her husband Hagop, and Victoria Derlugian Felikian and her husband Karpo. Gus was an uncle to Peter Bekarian and his wife Jennifer, Christina Bekarian, Nyree Bekarian Mack and her husband Hunter, Kirk Felikian and his wife Anush, and John Felikian. He was a granduncle to Michael, Kirk, and Ronnie Felikian, Zoey and Reyna Bekarian, and Emmett and Asya Mack. In addition to his family, Gus leaves beind many friends. Gus attended and graduated from St. Columbkille High School in Brighton, MA and Suffolk University in Boston, MA. He was a talented athlete and an avid reader. He loved playing golf and followed Boston sport teams with passion. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church, 200 Lexington Street, Belmont, MA 02478. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Funeral and cemetery arrangements are private. A Memorial Service will be announced at a future date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
