MOYNIHAN, Gary Francis Age 67, longtime Haverhill resident, passed away on Sept. 10. He was born in Waltham and graduated from Maynard High School, class of 1970, and attended Northern Essex College. He worked in finance at MIT and ended his career with Aramark Refreshment Services. An avid history buff, sports enthusiast and lover of animals. He will be missed. Survived by his partner Lisa M. Waterman of Bradford, sisters Jane Wilson and husband Peter of Derry, NH and Ann Landry and husband Joseph of Plymouth, MA, cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He joins his beloved dogs, Maggie and Zoey. Memorial Services will be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 or online at www.mspca.org/donate-now
